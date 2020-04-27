× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Ronald Lee Schilling, 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday (April 24, 2020) peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side, following a battle with cancer.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery at a later date.

Ronald Lee Schilling was born April 8, 1941, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Harold L. and Ina Claire Rohrbough Schilling. He was united in marriage to Joyce Jean Koehler on June 17, 1962, in Sutter. She survives.

He is also survived by his children, Kristin (Chris) Klockenga; Stacy (Kevin) O'Connor; and Tony (Tami) Schilling; five grandchildren, Holly (Tim) Geiselman; Kyle (Gabby) Klockenga; Cole Klockenga; Tori Schilling; and Trey Schilling; twin brother, Donald Schilling; sister, Nancy Johannsen; and brother, Kevin Schilling.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron graduated from Warsaw High School in 1959, followed by Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Education degree, then Northern Illinois University with a master's and certificate of advanced study, and Blackhawk College with a certificate in banking and finance.