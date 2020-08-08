× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — Ronald Lloyd Klein of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at the age of 81 after a lengthy struggle with cancer.

Ron was born April 26, 1939, and was raised at his family farm near Lexington, Illinois. He was the son of Frank and Lila Sharp Klein and had four older siblings: Myra, Faye, Keith and Ben. Ben survives, as well as many nephews and nieces.

As an elementary school student, the one-room country schoolhouse Ron attended burned down. He began attending the nearby "city" schools in Lexington, Illinois, where he met Nancy Ann Jones in the fourth grade. Their romance never wavered from that point on. They were married in 1961. Nancy and family look forward to celebrating their 59th anniversary this month.

Ron was the beloved father, father-in-law and Papa to two daughters and their families. Laura and James Vann and their children, Sarah and Walker, live in Raleigh. Karla and Bob Murdock and their children, Anna and Will, live in Lexington, Virginia.