Ronald (Ron) A. McBurney

BLOOMINGTON — Ronald (Ron) A. McBurney, 77, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born April 16, 1943, son of Louis and Esther Alexander McBurney.

He married Sandi Hill on June 23, 1968, she survives along with their children: Troy (Tamara) and Lex; five grandchildren: Shelby, Beau, Devinn, Emersyn and Caden. Also surviving are his two sisters and two brothers. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Ron was a US Army veteran and retired from Nussbaum Trucking.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

