BLOOMINGTON — Ronald “Ron” D. Kennedy, 91, Bloomington, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N Prairie St., Bloomington. The Rev. Trey Haddon will be officiating. Entombment will be in East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Second Presbyterian Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ron was born May 12, 1928, in Pontiac, the son of Raymond and Edith Meyer Kennedy. He married Lorraine F. Clark on May 18, 1948, in Pontiac. She passed away Feb. 25, 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are his three children, Doug (Kathy) Kennedy, Bloomington; Alison Kennedy, Normal; and Brad (Pat) Kennedy, Chesapeake, Va.; four grandchildren, Bryan (Sarah) Kennedy, Bloomington; Michael (Mandi) Kennedy, Huntley; Kristen (Larry) Zeigler, Hope Mills, N.C.; and Nicole (John) Seay, Moyock, N.C.; 11 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Bett Herndon, Redding, Calif.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother in-law; sister; and his granddaughter, Kari Ann Kennedy.