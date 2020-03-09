BLOOMINGTON — Ronald “Ron” D. Kennedy, 91, Bloomington, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N Prairie St., Bloomington. The Rev. Trey Haddon will be officiating. Entombment will be in East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Second Presbyterian Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Ron was born May 12, 1928, in Pontiac, the son of Raymond and Edith Meyer Kennedy. He married Lorraine F. Clark on May 18, 1948, in Pontiac. She passed away Feb. 25, 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are his three children, Doug (Kathy) Kennedy, Bloomington; Alison Kennedy, Normal; and Brad (Pat) Kennedy, Chesapeake, Va.; four grandchildren, Bryan (Sarah) Kennedy, Bloomington; Michael (Mandi) Kennedy, Huntley; Kristen (Larry) Zeigler, Hope Mills, N.C.; and Nicole (John) Seay, Moyock, N.C.; 11 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Bett Herndon, Redding, Calif.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother in-law; sister; and his granddaughter, Kari Ann Kennedy.
Ron was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, where he had served as an elder and usher. He had worked at State Farm Insurance Co. for 45 years, retiring in 1993. Ron enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lorraine. They had visited all 50 states and their capitols. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on his deck and visiting with the neighbors. Ron enjoyed bowling and golf. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.