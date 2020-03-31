Ronald Schmidtgall

Ronald Schmidtgall

EL PASO — Ronald L. Schmidtgall, 66, of El Paso, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Feb. 3, 2020, in Normal.

The service scheduled for April 18 has been canceled. A private graveside service will be at a later date.

