Ronald Schmidtgall

EL PASO — Ronald L. Schmidtgall, 66, of El Paso, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Feb. 3, 2020, in Normal.
The service scheduled for April 18 has been canceled. A private graveside service will be at a later date.
