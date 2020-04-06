BLOOMINGTON -- Rosa Maria Mendiola, 59, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Interment will at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Normal.
Rosa was born on August 18, 1960 in San Benito, Texas to Juan S. and Bonifacia Moreno Mendiola, Sr.
Surviving are her friend and caregiver, Maria R. Fernandez of Bloomington; sisters, Alicia McWhorter Olga (Jesus) Cabrera, and Josefina (Fidel) Garcia, all of Bloomington; brothers, Eulalio (Rita) Mendiola of Bloomington and Manuel Mendiola of Normal, and a sister-in-law, Sara Mendiola of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Guadalupe Mendiola, and brother, Juan Mendiola. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Louie.
Rosa was a social butterfly who loved people, she also loved the fall season and nature. Her favorite place on earth was South Padre Island, but most of all she loved her family.
The family would like to thank Maverick and Rose for their care.
She attended mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church when she was able.
“You will be missed shorty.”
Online condolences and memories of Rosa may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.