BLOOMINGTON -- Rosa Maria Mendiola, 59, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Interment will at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Normal.

Rosa was born on August 18, 1960 in San Benito, Texas to Juan S. and Bonifacia Moreno Mendiola, Sr.

Surviving are her friend and caregiver, Maria R. Fernandez of Bloomington; sisters, Alicia McWhorter Olga (Jesus) Cabrera, and Josefina (Fidel) Garcia, all of Bloomington; brothers, Eulalio (Rita) Mendiola of Bloomington and Manuel Mendiola of Normal, and a sister-in-law, Sara Mendiola of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Guadalupe Mendiola, and brother, Juan Mendiola. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Louie.

Rosa was a social butterfly who loved people, she also loved the fall season and nature. Her favorite place on earth was South Padre Island, but most of all she loved her family.

The family would like to thank Maverick and Rose for their care.