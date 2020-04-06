Rosa Maria Mendiola
0 entries

Rosa Maria Mendiola

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rosa Maria Mendiola

BLOOMINGTON -- Rosa Maria Mendiola, 59, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Interment will at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Normal.

Rosa was born on August 18, 1960 in San Benito, Texas to Juan S. and Bonifacia Moreno Mendiola, Sr.

Surviving are her friend and caregiver, Maria R. Fernandez of Bloomington; sisters, Alicia McWhorter Olga (Jesus) Cabrera, and Josefina (Fidel) Garcia, all of Bloomington; brothers, Eulalio (Rita) Mendiola of Bloomington and Manuel Mendiola of Normal, and a sister-in-law, Sara Mendiola of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Guadalupe Mendiola, and brother, Juan Mendiola. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Louie.

Rosa was a social butterfly who loved people, she also loved the fall season and nature. Her favorite place on earth was South Padre Island, but most of all she loved her family.

The family would like to thank Maverick and Rose for their care.

She attended mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church when she was able.

“You will be missed shorty.”

Online condolences and memories of Rosa may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Mendiola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News