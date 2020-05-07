PONTIAC — Rosalie J. Garretson, 82, of rural Pontiac, died Friday (May 1, 2020) at Kindred Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Nigh Chapel Cemetery, rural Pontiac. Memorials in Rosalie's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements. The family has asked those that wish to share thoughts and memories may send them to rosalie.garretson@gmail.com.
Rosalie was born on Nov. 9, 1937, in Ottawa, a daughter of Claude and Mabel (Morris) Cashmer. She married James Garretson on April 28, 1957, in Streator.
He survives in rural Pontiac. Also surviving is one daughter, Julie Garretson, Graymont; three grandchildren, Nathan Stewart, Plymouth, Wis.; Kyle Garretson, Newnan, Ga.; and Stacey Christensen, Normal; one great-grandson, Levi James Christensen; and one brother: Phil Cashmer, Winter Haven, Fla.
Rosalie was preceded in death by one son, Mark Garretson; one brother; and three sisters.
Rosalie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, and before that, a member of the Nigh Chapel where she was organist for several years.
