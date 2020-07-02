× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Rosalinde “Linda” Martin, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at Welbrook of Bloomington.

Her graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley. Her grandson Brian Kinney will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer's Research. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Linda was born Dec. 29, 1926, in Gerolzhofen, Germany, the daughter of Johann and Maria Schad. She married Russell C. Martin on Feb. 3, 1953 in Wiesbaden, Germany. He passed away on Jan. 7, 2008.

Surviving are her two children, Dianne (Chris) Kinney, Wilmington, Delaware, and Vince Martin, Normal; two grandchildren, Brian (Jonica) Kinney, Bridgeport, Pennsylvania; Rachel (Jason) Alborough, Baltimore, Maryland; five great-grandchildren, Josiah and Zeke Alborough, and Everett, Peter and Oliver Kinney.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Hans Schad.

Linda had lived through World War II. She was of the Lutheran faith. Linda had been a waitress in Germany and during the war she was a switchboard operator for the Luftwaffe. Linda enjoyed raising her family. She always said her family was her pride and joy.