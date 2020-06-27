× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON -- Rose Marie Geske, 93 of Normal, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, with Rev. Heather Godsey officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. The family suggests memorials to be made to the Baby Fold, Centennial Christian Church or charity of the donor's choice.

Rose Marie was born on in Bloomington to John David and Eithel Margaret Miller Lamb. She married Albert E. Geske on December 1, 1946 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2008.

She is survived by her children; Ronald (Rae) Geske, Normal; Michael (Patti) Geske, Bloomington; and Denise Witherell, Bloomington; 4 grandchildren, Matt (Denise) Geske, Mandi (Randy) Barth, Evan (Amy) Geske, and Ashley (Cory) Plath; 10 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and a sister in law, Betty Lamb, Geneseo, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers.