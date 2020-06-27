Rose Marie Geske
0 entries

Rose Marie Geske

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Marie Geske

BLOOMINGTON -- Rose Marie Geske, 93 of Normal, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, with Rev. Heather Godsey officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. The family suggests memorials to be made to the Baby Fold, Centennial Christian Church or charity of the donor's choice.

Rose Marie was born on  in Bloomington to John David and Eithel Margaret Miller Lamb. She married Albert E. Geske on December 1, 1946 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2008.

She is survived by her children; Ronald (Rae) Geske, Normal; Michael (Patti) Geske, Bloomington; and Denise Witherell, Bloomington; 4 grandchildren, Matt (Denise) Geske, Mandi (Randy) Barth, Evan (Amy) Geske, and Ashley (Cory) Plath; 10 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and a sister in law, Betty Lamb, Geneseo, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers.

Rose Marie worked as an Administrative Secretary for the Baby Fold for 23 years. She was a member of Park United Methodist Church, Centennial Christian Church, Home Extension, Quilters Club, Bloomingtonormal Womens Club, DeMolay Mothers, and Past Worthy Advisor of the Order of The Rainbow Girls.

Rose Marie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Geske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News