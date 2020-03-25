Roselyn Robeson

EL PASO — Roselyn Rae “Rose” Robeson, 77, of El Paso, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, after an extensive illness.

She was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Bloomington, to Leslie and Velma Stull Nelson. She married Norman Lynn Robeson on June 16, 1961, in Normal. They were married for 54 years. He died in 2015.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving is one brother, Rodney Nelson of Peoria.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rose and Norman farmed the family farm southwest of El Paso while she was employed at State Farm Insurance, starting as a key punch operator right after graduating from Bloomington High School. Rose and Norman had an abiding desire for camping, and they were active members of the Aliner Owners Club. One of their more memorable trips was a weeklong adventure traveling by covered wagon train in North Dakota. Rose and Norman served as docents at the David Davis Mansion and she served as church secretary at Grace Fellowship Church in El Paso for 15 years.

Rose is eternally indebted to her good friend and neighbor, Deborah Kingdon of El Paso, who selflessly cared for Rose for the last several years.