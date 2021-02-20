Rosemary Anne Young Singh

Her work history began in Springfield, IL, with the opening of the K-Mart Food Cafeteria and Cook's Restaurant during high school. At the University of Illinois she worked at the Mathematics Library in Altgeld Hall, the Illinois Historical Survey in the Main Library the Main Library Circulation Desk as Head of the Reference Desk and finally at the Manitowoc Public Library in Manitowoc, WI.

Her hobbies and interests included traveling to research family history and significant tourist destinations, reading mysteries and her husband's short stories, and British television mysteries.

She requested no services. The First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, IL, the Mayo Clinic, and the University of Illinois were among her supported organizations.

Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.