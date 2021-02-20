MANITOWOC, Wisconsin — Rosemary Anne Young Singh of Manitowoc, WI passed away January 20, 2021, approx. 11:45 p.m. (officially 12:50 a.m., 1-21-2021) at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, WI.
Rosemary Anne Young Singh was born July 23, 1945, in Tewkesbury, England to parents Clyde Max Young and Joan Pauline Richards.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents Clyde Thomas Young and Mabel Pearl Young, Reverend Ernest Richards and Ethel Hocking Richards, parents Clyde Max Young and Joan Pauline Richards, and a cousin Helen Jeanette Young
Surviving her are her husband, Bhagat Singh, Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus; a brother, John Kenneth Young; cousins: Alana Codding, Tami Brennan, Pam Elvy, Leslie Richards, Joy Brocklehurst, and Carl Richards.
Growing up she lived in Galesburg, Goodfield, and Edwardsville, IL, a brief residence in Florissant, MO, Springfield and St. Joseph, IL, ultimately settling in Manitowoc, WI with her husband, Bhagat Singh whom she married April 26, 1969 at the First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, IL.
Her schooling included Goodfield Grade School, Columbus Jr. High, and Edwardsville High School, Florissant-Ferguson High School, Feishans High School and Lanphier High School (Class Rank 3rd), University of Illinois Bachelors Degree - Phi Beta Kappa and Masters Degree.
Her work history began in Springfield, IL, with the opening of the K-Mart Food Cafeteria and Cook's Restaurant during high school. At the University of Illinois she worked at the Mathematics Library in Altgeld Hall, the Illinois Historical Survey in the Main Library the Main Library Circulation Desk as Head of the Reference Desk and finally at the Manitowoc Public Library in Manitowoc, WI.
Her hobbies and interests included traveling to research family history and significant tourist destinations, reading mysteries and her husband's short stories, and British television mysteries.
She requested no services. The First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, IL, the Mayo Clinic, and the University of Illinois were among her supported organizations.
Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.