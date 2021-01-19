BLOOMINGTON — Rosemary Johnson, 82, of Bloomington, IL passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will follow and a private family inurnment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington on Friday. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Homes, El Paso is assisting the family with services.

Rosemary was born February 3, 1938 in Wapella, IL the daughter of Earl and Rachel Smith Hutchison. She married Eugene T. "Jeep" Johnson on June 11, 1955 in Peoria, IL. He died September 16, 2000.

Surviving are her five children: Daneia (Dave) Riddle, Becky Erdman, Wendy (Nikki) Bowman all of Bloomington, William (Jona) Johnson of El Paso, and Brad (Lori) Johnson of Heyworth; two brothers-in-law: Paul (Andy) Johnson of Florida and Randy Johnson of Illinois, and one sister-in law Louise Ekstam of Oklahoma; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters, one son-in-law Jeff Erdman; one grandson Tyler Johnson and one granddaughter Kaitlyn Erdman.

Rosemary was a member of Cross Roads Chapel in Bloomington and enjoyed teaching Sunday School and sharing her faith. She had childcare in her home for many years before she worked in housekeeping at Mennonite Hospital and then the Mennonite School of Nursing. Rosemary's house was always open and having eight or ten extra kids running around the house was normal. She absolutely loved spending time with her family. Her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids were her greatest joy.