BLOOMINGTON — Rosemary Joyce, age 84, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 7:05 AM on June 16, 2021 at Heritage Health, Normal, IL. Her graveside service will be 2:30 PM Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Brent Salm will officiate. The family suggests memorials be made the American Stroke Foundation c/o americanstroke.org to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Rosemary was born was born April 20, 1937, in Effingham, IL the daughter of Mack Ellis and Rosa Lee (Colwell) Mahon. She married William T. "Bill" Joyce in 1956 in Granite City, IL. He passed away May 29, 2021.

Surviving are her 4 children: Debra (Larry) Rosenbloom, of Aiken, SC, David Joyce, of Danvers, Laura (John Lofgren) Evans of Metamora, Pam Joyce of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Max Mahon, AR; one sister, Lorna Potts, in VA.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents and her twin brothers, James Robert and Jamie Lee McGee.

Rosemary had worked at a local grocery stores and at Kirlin's Card Shop at Eastland Mall. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her children.

