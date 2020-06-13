× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Rosemary R. Hall, 96, of Papillion, Neb., formerly of Bloomington, passed away on June 6, 2020, at her home in Papillion, Neb.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Curtis Rush officiating. Following the service a private family burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, military honors conducted by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Park United Methodist Church, Illinois Wesleyan University or Miller Park Zoo.

Rosemary was born Nov. 5, 1923, in Colfax, to Seth G. and Leah Oldham Weed. She married James R. Craig on May 18, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death. She later married Harold E. Hall, Nov. 29, 1991, in Bloomington. He also preceded her in death.