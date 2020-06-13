BLOOMINGTON — Rosemary R. Hall, 96, of Papillion, Neb., formerly of Bloomington, passed away on June 6, 2020, at her home in Papillion, Neb.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Curtis Rush officiating. Following the service a private family burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, military honors conducted by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Park United Methodist Church, Illinois Wesleyan University or Miller Park Zoo.
Rosemary was born Nov. 5, 1923, in Colfax, to Seth G. and Leah Oldham Weed. She married James R. Craig on May 18, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death. She later married Harold E. Hall, Nov. 29, 1991, in Bloomington. He also preceded her in death.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Deborah DeLong, Papillion, Neb.; Carolyn Blunt, Apple Valley, Calif.; Robert (Deborah) Craig, Mesquite, Texas; Jeffrey (Jeanette) Craig, Louisville, Ky.; stepson, David E. (Deborah) Hall, Bloomington; and stepdaughter-in-law, Deborah Hall, Fort Smith, Ark. Also surviving are her brother, Roger (Patricia) Weed, Minier, along with five grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, four great-grandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and a stepson.
Rosemary served in the Navy WAVES during World War II. She loved collecting anything Snoopy and riding the Wesleyan fan bus to basketball games. She was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in which she participated in the Crusaders Class and Esther Circle. She also was a member and past commander of the AM Vets.
Condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.