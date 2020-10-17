NORMAL — Rosemary Roberts, 91 of Normal, passed away at 9:27 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home.

A private family service will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal with Father Eric Powell officiating. Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Miracle League of Central Illinois and the Blair House Garden.

Rosemary was born June 29, 1929 in Kankakee, the daughter of James F. and Frances M. Deneau Graves. She married Daniel H. Roberts on August 6, 1966 in Clifton. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Garret) Moore of Crest Hill, Mary Beth (Dennis) Panky of Herscher, Thomas Lutes of Fox Lake, WI, John (Rene) Lutes of Normal and Laura Gillespie of Bourbonnais; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a brother, Michael Graves of Durango, CO.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Wolfe and three brothers, Gordon, James and Richard Graves.