Rosetta Stoller

FAIRBURY — Rosetta B. Stoller, 94, Fairbury, formerly of Forrest, died at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Private family services will be held with interment in the North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Forrest. The family suggests memorials be given to the Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

She was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Rockville, Conn., the daughter of Ernest and Matilda Wanner Gerber. She married Elmer E. Stoller on Nov. 27, 1949, in Rockville, Conn. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2018.

Survivors include her children, Greg (Jill) Stoller, Forrest; John (Patricia) Stoller, Leo, Ind.; Peggy (Terry) Young, Keizer, Ore.; Stanley (Debora) Stoller, Bloomington; Randall (Ronda) Stoller, Fairbury; 22 grandchildren; 87 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Enserink, Escondido, Calif.; and one brother, Melvin (Millie) Gerber, Ellington, Conn.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, one granddaughter and one great-grandson.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith Church, Roberts.

