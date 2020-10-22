Ross John Muench

NORMAL — John Muench, 56, of Normal, passed away on Monday, October 20, 2020 at his home.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Private family services will be held at Funk's Grove.
R. John was born February 14, 1964 to Ross H. Muench and Joan Brumbaugh Muench. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sister Kathy (Kevin) Scott, nephew Steven (Ginny) Byers, their children Ian and Mena, and nephew Benjamin Scott.
John graduated from Illinois State University in 1986 with his BS in Chemistry. He continued his education at the University of Illinois graduating in 1988 with his Masters.
He had been a chemistry professor at Heartland Community College since 1993.
John was a die-hard Cubs and Chicago Bears Fan. He loved all sports and anything weather related.
Donations may be made to Heartland Community College Chemistry Department.
Online condolences and memories of John may be left for this family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
