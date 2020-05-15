× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Rowena Constance Harris, 44, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly May 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 16, 1975, in Louisville, Ky., to Barbara Smith and Rick Calone. She married Henry Armstrong in the Loving Missionary Baptist Church on July 15, 2017.

Rowena is survived by her beloved husband, Henry; her mother, Barbara; daughters, Ashley Wells, Bloomington, and Leanna Wells, Indiana; her beloved dogs, Zeus, Beast and Little Man, along with four cats. She was preceded in death by her father and two infant children at birth. She was raised by her stepfather, Wayne Meyer.

Raised in Melbourne, Fla., Row’s heart was in Muncie, Ind. She loved painting and playing the banjo, completing two years of study in art and graphic design before becoming a homemaker. Rowena was a loving and generous person who found pleasure in helping others. Her beautiful smile was infectious, and she was an excellent cook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Armstrong to defray the costs of final expenses and sent c/o Pamela Dick, 1203 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

To plant a tree in memory of Rowena Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.