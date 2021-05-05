MCLEAN — Roy A. Doss, 81, of McLean, passed away on May 3, 2021, at his home.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the McLean Cemetery. Rev. Don Doty will officiate.

Roy Alvin Doss was born July 6, 1939, in Heyworth, the son of John and Zula (Wardrip) Doss. He was united in marriage to Doretta Dietz Weakman on June 1, 1994. She survives.

Roy is also survived by his step-children: Kenny (Connie) Weakman, Jim Weakman, and Tim Weakman; son Mike (Amber) Doss; three grandchildren: Brandon Weakman, Dakota Fesi, and Adam Doss.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Tom Doss, and one sister Barb Schnabel.

Roy had worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation as highway maintainer. He was a member of the Heyworth American Legion Post #624.

Memorials may be made to the McLean American Legion Burger-Benedict Post 573.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.