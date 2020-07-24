× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBSON CITY — Roy A. Huron, 72, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at his home in Gibson City surrounded by his daughters.

His graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Jason Stacy, Roy's son-in-law will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568. Memorial tributes may be given to Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with the services.

Roy was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Joliet, a son of Denver Huron and Dorothy Hare Huron. He is survived by four daughters, Patricia (Douglas) Meehan, Cumming, Georgia; Laura Ashbrook, Mattoon; Kelly (Jason) Stacy, Fairfield, Ohio; and Christine (Brian) Johnson, Cumming, Georgia; 18 grandchildren, Ashley, Aiden, Riley, Noel, Noah, Justin, Kristin, Jeremy, Kayla, Jacob, Katherine, Jonathan, Kelsey, Karrie, Joshua, James, Joseph and Garrett; a sister, Betty Lou Thomsen, Chatsworth; and two brothers, Bob Huron, Gibson City, and Howard Edward Huron, Carson City, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Hoffman and Beverly May.