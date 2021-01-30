GRIDLEY — Roy Eldon Zimmerman, 91, of Gridley, IL passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on May 20, 1929 in Metamora, IL a son of Louis and Fannie Yergler Zimmerman. He married Helen L. Beutel of Tremont on October 7, 1951. She survives.

Survivors also include his children: Jeanette (Jim) Lavallier of Gridley; Nancy (Davis) Wulf of Morris, MN; Norma (Curtis) Witzig of Gridley; Michael (Sandy) Zimmerman of Dublin, OH; Judith Irene (Gary) Musselman of Deer Creek; two brothers: Robert (dec. Madlyn) Zimmerman of Metamora; William (Myrna) Zimmerman of Georgia; one sister, Mary (Robert) Bradle of Roanoke; two sisters-in-law: Elsie and June. He has 19 grandchildren plus their spouses, and 38 great grandchildren that blessed him over and over.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Earl and Donald Zimmerman and Edith (Howard) Sauder.

Roy worked for Country Companies for 13 years and was a life long farmer in the El Paso area.

Roy and Helen repented six weeks after they were married. Their Faith carried them through 69 years of marriage. Roy shared his vision of Angels as his end drew near. What a comfort to his family.