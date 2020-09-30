Roy Fuller

ROANOKE — Roy D. Fuller, 21, of Roanoke, IL passed away at 7:16 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Roanoke, IL.

He was born on May 17, 1999 in Pekin, IL a son of Richard and Sherri Conde Fuller.

Surviving are his parents, Richard and Sherri Fuller of Roanoke, IL; one brother, Carl (Ali) Fuller of Roanoke; two sisters, Raelene Fuller of Hannibal, MO; Darlene (Jeb) Wilcox of East Peoria, IL; maternal grandparents, Betty and Raymond Conde of Fairbanks, AK; paternal grandmothers, Patricia Fuller of Eureka, IL and Margaret Bassett of Pekin, IL.

Roy was preceded in death by one sister, Tara Fuller and his paternal grandfather Carl Fuller.

Funeral services for Roy will be held at 11:00 am on Monday October 5th at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be held from 10-11 prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help assist during this time of need. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family along with viewing full obituary information at knappjohnsonharris.com.