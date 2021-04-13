HOLTS SUMMIT — Roy "Jack" Fowler, 79, of Holts Summit, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021. He was born on September 10, 1941, in Jefferson City, Missouri, a son of the late Melvin and Marian (Adkison) Fowler. Jack was united in marriage to JoAnn Diepenbrock, June 1, 1961 in Columbia, Missouri.
He was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Jack went on to earn a bachelors and master's degree from the University of Missouri. During his under-grad years, he played football for the university as a tackle. He retired from Country Financial as the Human Resources Manager after many years of employment. Jack was an active member of First Methodist Church, Normal, Illinois. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was a referee for basketball and football at both the high school and college level for 25 years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Scottish Rite.
Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, JoAnn Fowler; sisters: Mary Sue Armstrong (Charles) and Kay Vandelicht (Gary); granddaughter, Jordyn Roling; and brother-in-law, David Diepenbrock (Mary). He was preceded in death by his sons: David and Brett Fowler.
Graveside services will be held on April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Tebbetts, Missouri with Rev. Kay Horde officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Tebbetts United Methodist Church.
