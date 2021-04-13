Roy "Jack" Fowler

He was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Jack went on to earn a bachelors and master's degree from the University of Missouri. During his under-grad years, he played football for the university as a tackle. He retired from Country Financial as the Human Resources Manager after many years of employment. Jack was an active member of First Methodist Church, Normal, Illinois. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was a referee for basketball and football at both the high school and college level for 25 years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Scottish Rite.