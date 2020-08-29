× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Roy Jiles, 91 of Bloomington formerly of Bellflower, IL passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

He was born May 28, 1929 to Walter and Rovilla (Lampe) Jiles in Clinton, IL. He married Alice Gerber January 10, 1954. After 60 wonderful years together Alice passed on March 12, 2014.

He is survived by his children Dean (Judy) Jiles, Barb (Jordan) May, Doug (Tish) Jiles all of Normal; his siblings Gene Jiles of Arrowsmith, Walt Jiles of Atkinson, and Phyllis Benschneider of Allerton; sisters-in-law Louise Jiles of Farmer City, Mary Lou Smart of Bloomington; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice, son Bruce Jiles, brothers Claude and Larry Jiles.

Visitation will be Wednesday September 2, 2020 4:00 p.m.-7:00p.m. A Private Family Funeral service will be held Thursday September 3, 2020, with entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to the Mennonite Church in Normal.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.