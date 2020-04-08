Roy M. 'Junior' Pulliam Jr.

CLINTON — Roy “Junior” M. Pulliam Jr., 61, Clinton, passed away at 2:07 p.m. April 1, 2020, at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Roy was born May 27, 1958, in Bloomington, the son of Roy M. and Carol Orrick Pulliam Sr. He married Cinda Harvey on June 27, 1987, at Funks Grove, McLean. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents, Roy and Carol Pulliam, Bloomington; three brothers, Allen Pulliam, Kewanee; Joseph (Bobby Jo) Pulliam, Bloomington; James (Kelly) Pulliam, Normal; two sisters, Mary Tiras, Houston, Texas; and Penny (John) Pond, Houston, Texas; and his mother in-law, Cheri Harvey, Emington.
Roy is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Roy attended CE King High School, Sheldon, Texas, and he later graduated from Illinois State University, Normal with a degree in English. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and served in the U.S. Navy for five years. He was a retired dental lab technician.
Roy was an accomplished musician and songwriter. He played in several bands. He enjoyed golf, playing poker, his cats and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Roy was a “champion of the underdog.”
