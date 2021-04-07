GOODFIELD — Roy Robert Roth, 95, of Goodfield, went to be with Jesus on Monday, April 5, 2021. He resided at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. He died of natural causes.

Roy was born on May 15, 1925, in Le Mars, IA, to Philip and Stella (Hueser) Roth. He married Corrine Marti on June 1, 1954, in Webb City, MO. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2013. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, GaeAnn; and one son-in-law, Michael Hinrichsen.

Survivors include his children: Jae (Mark) Gerst of Mahomet, IL, Gerri Hinrichsen of Congerville, Kenda (Ted) Taufer of Goodfield, Krista (Brian) Steffen of Gridley, IL, Shannon Roth of Goodfield, Shawn Roth of Goodfield, Kitty (Ross) Herrmann of Goodfield and Derek (Joy) Roth of Secor; 27 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four siblings: Esther Bailey, Marilyn Roth, and David Roth, all of Lamar, MO and Phyllis Simons of Ozark, MO.

He was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, where a private family visitation and service will be held, with church ministers officiating. Burial will be at the Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville.

Roy's service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 via the church website at https://www.goodfieldacchurch.org/.