Ruby Ilene Satterfeal

Ruby was born on January 15, 1931 in LeRoy to Asa and Lola (Leathers) Scott. She married Joseph Roy Satterfeal on September 8, 1950 in LeRoy. She was a full time wife and mother and later worked in the Food Services department of Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, which later became BroMenn, and retired from there.

Early on Ruby and her sisters were a gospel singing group, traveling to different churches in the area to sing and also recorded two songs. As an adult, she loved to dance, sew, play board games, and listen to country music. She enjoyed going with her husband, Roy, to listen to his band. She often would cut and style the hair of friends and family. She bowled on two different leagues, and, with Roy, enjoyed weekly card games with a wonderful group of friends. She, Roy, and their family were avid campers for many years. She was funny and a bit of a jokester. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a private service for immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service.