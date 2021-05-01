BLOOMINGTON - Russell Booth Bedford III, 86, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
He was born July 16, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, a son of Russell Booth and Grey Fetter Bedford Jr. He married his college sweetheart, Janet Wiig, in Rochester, New York. She survives in Bloomington.
Also surviving are two children: Russell Booth (Chris) Bedford IV and Penny (Paul) Eckley; three grandchildren: Heather (Vince Martinez) Bedford, Rachel (DeCoda) Burris, and Tessa Eckley; and seven great-grandchildren: Diana, Colton, Cayson, Kylee, Amaya, Connor, and Coralyn.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, James, and a sister, Grey Schmidt.
Russ grew up in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. He earned a BA from the University of Connecticut and MA from the University of Michigan, both in music performance. He was a talented classical bassoonist. Over his career, he held positions as principal bassoon with both the Seattle Symphony and Atlanta Symphony. In addition, he performed with numerous symphony orchestras, the Central City Opera and the Grand Teton Music Festival. A highlight of his career was performing at Carnegie Hall with the Sonneries Quintet. He had a passion for teaching and was a professor of music at the University of Colorado, University of Washington, University of Nebraska, and Illinois State University.
Russ loved nature and the outdoors. He grew up sailing, hiking, and seeking adventure. He and Jan traveled the world, from the fjords of Norway to the icebergs of Antarctica. His children fondly remember their treks with their father, turning over rocks to find salamanders or watching a spider weave their web under the glow of a flashlight. He never lost that love of life. An exuberant personality, he never met a stranger and loved making those personal connections every day. Known for his humor and gentle teasing, his thirst for knowledge was lifelong. An extraordinary man, he will be deeply missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Professor Russell Bedford Scholarship in Music, fund 556-6002, Illinois State University Foundation.
