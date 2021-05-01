Russell Booth Bedford III

Russ grew up in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. He earned a BA from the University of Connecticut and MA from the University of Michigan, both in music performance. He was a talented classical bassoonist. Over his career, he held positions as principal bassoon with both the Seattle Symphony and Atlanta Symphony. In addition, he performed with numerous symphony orchestras, the Central City Opera and the Grand Teton Music Festival. A highlight of his career was performing at Carnegie Hall with the Sonneries Quintet. He had a passion for teaching and was a professor of music at the University of Colorado, University of Washington, University of Nebraska, and Illinois State University.