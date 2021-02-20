BLOOMINGTON - Russell Dale March, was born November 1, 1952 in Macon, Missouri to Virgill Boyd March and Margaret Louise Strouse March. He moved to Paris, Illinois in 1955 with his mother, sisters and brothers. He attended local schools and graduated Paris High School in 1971. He worked with his sister for many years at Illinois Auction Commission Company. He joined the Marine Corps directly after graduation. He served honorably in the band and infantry. He played the trumpet for many heads of state and three presidents. He resigned from the Marine Corps in 1976.

Russell moved to Bloomington where he worked for MARC Center and attended ISU. He married and moved to Lakewood, Ohio. In 2000 he moved back to Bloomington and worked as a bartender and as a caregiver. Semper Fidelis was his Marine Corps mantra and guiding principle as a caregiver, faithful deacon and Sunday school teacher at 2nd Presbyterian Church, and group leader for Bible Study Fellowship. He was a quiet servant behind the scenes, doing the hard work, never seeking recognition. His friends were blessed to have known him.

Russell is survived by his sister, Bonnie Zimmerle of Ft. Morgan, Colorado; his brother, A. Lee March of Hayesville; and his sons: Michael of Tempe, Arizona and Matthew of Lakewood, Ohio. He was predeceased by his Father, Mother, and two brothers.