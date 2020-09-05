BLOOMINGTON - On the morning of August 29, 2020, Russell G Hayden, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73 after a 4 year long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on July 16, 1947. He left behind his wife, 4 children, 7 grandkids, 4 great-grandkids, and a large family, all of whom he loved with his whole heart. He was beloved by many family, friends, and employees (KFC).