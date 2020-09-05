 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russell G. Hayden
0 entries

Russell G. Hayden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Russell G Hayden

BLOOMINGTON - On the morning of August 29, 2020, Russell G Hayden, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73 after a 4 year long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on July 16, 1947. He left behind his wife, 4 children, 7 grandkids, 4 great-grandkids, and a large family, all of whom he loved with his whole heart. He was beloved by many family, friends, and employees (KFC).

We heavily encourage you to read his full and more detailed obituary at www.calvertmemorial.com. There you may also leave your condolences and share your favorite memories of him so that his light is never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.ldba.org.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News