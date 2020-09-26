COLFAX - Russell G. Stephenson, 81, of Colfax, Illinois, passed away at OSF St. Joseph on September 24, 2020 at 1:55pm. He was born on August 8, 1939 in Peoria, Illinois.
Russell is survived by wife Carol (Bowman) Stephenson of 59 years; daughters Kelli (Byron) Towner and Kim (Brian) Goldrick; brothers Chuck (Carol) Spalding and Jim Stephenson; sister Linda Burnside; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George Stephenson and Elizabeth Land.
Russ retired from Caterpillar in 2001. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Russell accepted Jesus as his Savior and peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Colfax Christian Church and Shriners Children Hospital.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.