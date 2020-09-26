× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLFAX - Russell G. Stephenson, 81, of Colfax, Illinois, passed away at OSF St. Joseph on September 24, 2020 at 1:55pm. He was born on August 8, 1939 in Peoria, Illinois.

Russell is survived by wife Carol (Bowman) Stephenson of 59 years; daughters Kelli (Byron) Towner and Kim (Brian) Goldrick; brothers Chuck (Carol) Spalding and Jim Stephenson; sister Linda Burnside; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George Stephenson and Elizabeth Land.

Russ retired from Caterpillar in 2001. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Russell accepted Jesus as his Savior and peacefully went home to be with the Lord.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Colfax Christian Church and Shriners Children Hospital.