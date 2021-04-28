EUREKA — Russell John Stutzman, 58, of Eureka, passed away at 2:22 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

He was born July 1, 1962 in Springfield, IL to John and Barbara (Sebeny) Stutzman. He married Crystal Killion on December 30, 1984 in Danvers, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Eric (Anita) Stutzman of Morton, and Ty Stutzman of Roanoke; one brother, Scott (Kelley) Stutzman of Terre Haute, IN; two sisters: Sara Smith of Sheridan, IN, and Karen (Ed) Fabian of Conneaut Lake, PA; his mother, Barbara Stutzman of Danvers, IL; and two grandsons: Braxton Stutzman and Dawson Patterson.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Russell was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving his country proudly. He currently worked for IGA in Metamora and has been working for IGA for almost 30 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed watching all sports. Russell was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.