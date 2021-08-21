TAYLORVILLE — Russell McClane "Mick" Sullivan, 88, of Taylorville, passed away at 10:20pm on Thursday, August 19, 2021 surrounded by his daughters, in his home. He was born on May 22, 1933 on the family farm in rural Livingston County, the son of Russell Grant and Madolyn (McClane) Sullivan. He married Ruth Anne Hawkins on August 25, 1956 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and she preceded him in death on June 12, 2018. Mick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and went on to earn his master's degree from Illinois State University. He began his teaching career in Livingston County where he taught at several schools. In 1969, he and Ruth moved to Taylorville where he continued teaching until his retirement in 1993. Mick not only taught for many years but served as a coach for various sports including football, basketball, and golf. He was an active member of Davis Memorial Christian Church, serving in many roles including Deacon and Elder. He was a member of VFW Post #4495. Mick was a true outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, birdwatching and simply enjoying nature's beauty. Equal to his love of the outdoors was his love of learning. He continuously read, studying everything from history to his faith. He also enjoyed reading and writing poetry. Mick played golf for many years and played on the men's league at Lakeshore Golf Course. He had a very eclectic appreciation of music. Mick will be remembered as a great storyteller, a true friend to many, and someone that loved people. Not only did he support his church, family, and friends, but he also made sure to support many special charities including St. Jude's and the Shriner's Hospital for Children. More than all, he loved his family as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be missed by many.