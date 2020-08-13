Ruth A. Willamon

PESOTUM — Ruth Anna Willamon, age 86, of Pesotum, died Tuesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Jan. 26, 1934, in Watseka Hospital, Watseka, to Josef and Millie Rehor Holy of Onarga. She married Rex Willamon Sept. 18, 1955. Rex preceded her in death on July 6, 1990.
Survivors include her brother, Fred (Ethelyeen) Holy, Champaign; two of her three children, Rick Willamon, Philo, and Susan Tyler, Pesotum; seven grandchildren, Megan Neese, Oakland; Morgan (Curtis) Cornwell, Mattoon; Matthew (Jessica) McQueen, Kansas; Montana (Nick) Royal, Tolono; Carrie (Jason) Johnston, Mahomet; C.J. Webb, Urbana; Brad (Kara) Busboom, Michigan; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia McQueen in 2017.
Ruth graduated from Roberts High School in 1952. She became secretary for Hicks Motor Sales in Roberts, and later was a bookkeeper at Pesotum Lumber Company, and was school secretary for Tolono Junior High, Pesotum Grade School and Sadorus Grade School. She also helped Rex with their two laundromats and eventually his vending business.
In her younger days, Ruth enjoyed bowling, painting, and writing poetry. She and Rex enjoyed ballroom dancing and fishing and camping. She also enjoyed meeting people while she set up at Gordyville flea markets. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and going to garage sales. Ruth was well-known for her garage sales. She also belonged to the Pesotum Home Extension and Sadorus Seniors. She loved her cats, but her favorite times were with her grandchildren creating special memories.
Ruth was very proud of being a first-born American, a descendent of Czechoslovakia (Bohemian) ancestry. Ruth and Rex traveled to the Czech Republic to visit her mother’s childhood home there in the 1980s.
A family-only graveside gathering and burial was held at Davis Memorial Cemetery, Pesotum. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
