Ruth A. Willamon

PESOTUM — Ruth Anna Willamon, age 86, of Pesotum, died Tuesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

She was born Jan. 26, 1934, in Watseka Hospital, Watseka, to Josef and Millie Rehor Holy of Onarga. She married Rex Willamon Sept. 18, 1955. Rex preceded her in death on July 6, 1990.

Survivors include her brother, Fred (Ethelyeen) Holy, Champaign; two of her three children, Rick Willamon, Philo, and Susan Tyler, Pesotum; seven grandchildren, Megan Neese, Oakland; Morgan (Curtis) Cornwell, Mattoon; Matthew (Jessica) McQueen, Kansas; Montana (Nick) Royal, Tolono; Carrie (Jason) Johnston, Mahomet; C.J. Webb, Urbana; Brad (Kara) Busboom, Michigan; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia McQueen in 2017.

Ruth graduated from Roberts High School in 1952. She became secretary for Hicks Motor Sales in Roberts, and later was a bookkeeper at Pesotum Lumber Company, and was school secretary for Tolono Junior High, Pesotum Grade School and Sadorus Grade School. She also helped Rex with their two laundromats and eventually his vending business.