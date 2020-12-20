ATLANTA — Ruth Ann Hieronymus, 86, of Atlanta, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with loving family members by her side.

Ruth Ann was born July 4, 1934, the sixth of six children, to Rev. Austin P. and Ada Benjamin in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Medaryville (IN) High School in 1952 as class valedictorian. She attended Lincoln Bible Institute where she met the love of her life, the Rev. Lynn Hieronymus. They married Aug. 16, 1953 in Attica, IN. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 1989.

Ruth Ann ministered with Lynn at Attica (IN) Christian Church, Cicero (IN) Christian Church, and Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta. They were a good team serving the Lord together for 36 years. She helped in the music and children's programs, and loved playing piano and singing for services. After Lynn passed away, she took over his role as "Godfather" of the students of Timothy Hall at Lincoln Christian College.

Born on the 4th of July, Ruth Ann was a firecracker in many ways. She was patriotic, often decked out in her favorite colors: red, white, and blue. She never knew a stranger and was known for her gift of gab. She was the most caring and loving person you would ever know.