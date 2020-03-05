Ruth Ann Nice Sheets

Faith, family and friends were the center of Ruth Ann's life. She devoted her life to children, from raising her four daughters to the joy of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, independent thinker and lifelong learner with a thirst for knowledge. Ruth Ann also enjoyed music, art, travel, the ocean, and she had a great sense of humor. Never one to be idle, she was actively involved in her children's many activities through the years, rarely missing any event — music concert, sporting event, church or school program — even for the grandkids and great-grandkids. Ruth Ann also participated in Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years. She volunteered for God's Storehouse, a food and clothing pantry, when she lived in Columbia, S.C., as well as Center for Hope Food Pantry in Bloomington. Ruth Ann's final request was for her body to be donated to Mayo Clinic for education and medical research prior to cremation. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.