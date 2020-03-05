BLOOMINGTON — Ruth Ann Nice Sheets, 82, of Bloomington, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service will be at noon Saturday at First United Methodist Church, LeRoy. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Visitation will be from 9:30 to noon Saturday at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to the LeRoy First United Methodist Church, Center of Hope Food Pantry or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Ruth Ann was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Walkerton, Ind., a daughter of John and Hazel Gibson Dunlap. She married Maurice George Nice on May 29, 1955. Together Ruth Ann and Maurie had four daughters who survive her, Suzanne Nice, Mount Prospect; Julie Nice (Lisa Taggart), Sea Ranch, Calif.; Jill (Jerry) Little, LeRoy; and Grace Sorensen, Bloomington. Maurie passed on July 13, 1974, after a lengthy illness. On Aug. 2, 1980, she married Bill Sheets, who survives, and welcomed three sons, Bill (Terri), Chris (deceased) and Jeff, into the family.
Other survivors include five grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth (Dusty) Snell, Morton; Andrew Maurice (Renée) Little, LeRoy; Madellyn Grace Sorensen (fiancé Henry LeVee), Arlington, Va.; Daniel Maurice James Sorensen (fiancée Samantha Muntz); and Daisy Ann Sorensen, both of Bloomington; two great-grandchildren, Dustin Troyor Snell and Lawson Wayne Snell, both of Morton; one sister, Barbara Lauritson, Normal; two sisters-in-law, Winnie Nice, Normal, and Marsha Smith, LeRoy; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends she held so dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Daisy Smith; and a daughter-in law, Maureen Martin.
Faith, family and friends were the center of Ruth Ann's life. She devoted her life to children, from raising her four daughters to the joy of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, independent thinker and lifelong learner with a thirst for knowledge. Ruth Ann also enjoyed music, art, travel, the ocean, and she had a great sense of humor. Never one to be idle, she was actively involved in her children's many activities through the years, rarely missing any event — music concert, sporting event, church or school program — even for the grandkids and great-grandkids. Ruth Ann also participated in Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years. She volunteered for God's Storehouse, a food and clothing pantry, when she lived in Columbia, S.C., as well as Center for Hope Food Pantry in Bloomington. Ruth Ann's final request was for her body to be donated to Mayo Clinic for education and medical research prior to cremation. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
