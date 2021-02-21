Ruth 'Beryl' Irwin

Beryl always loved music, beginning with piano and cornet lessons when she was young. She sang in the church choir at the Chatsworth United Methodist Church where she was an active member. She also belonged to Methodist Women. Using her love of music, Beryl directed a children's choir in her church for 20 years. She also enjoyed crafts and made many things for the church bazaar and as gifts for her family. In later years, she directed the Chatsworth Kitchen Band, a group who played and sand and entertained at many nursing homes and other places, including the State Fair. She was a 50-year member of the Home Extension and a longtime member of the Germanville Club.

In later years, she enjoyed living in her Courtyard Estate apartment in Piper City and being with her friends there. In 2018, Beryl moved to Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale, IL to be closer to family. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to all the staff at the Hopedale Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

There will be a private family graveside service with Pastor Lynette Barnett officiating, and the family will be announcing a Celebration of Life service, which will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Chatsworth, 510 S. 5th St., Chatsworth, IL 60921.

