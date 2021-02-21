CHATSWORTH — Ruth "Beryl" Irwin, 106, formerly of Chatsworth, IL, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 8:50 p.m. at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale, IL.
Beryl was born on May 1, 1914, west of Cropsey, IL to George F. Thomas and Alta Crumbaker Thomas. She attended rural Fairview Country School. In 1931, she graduated from Cropsey High School as valedictorian. She attended ISNU (now ISU) for two years and received a teacher's certificate. She taught four years in Miller Country School, south of Cropsey. For many years, she stayed in touch with former outstanding students.
Beryl and Milford (Milt) Irwin were married on Christmas Day in 1937, at her parent's home. Milt and Beryl farmed south of Fairbury for four years and then purchased a farm south of Chatsworth where they lived many years and raised their family. Beryl worked at the Chatsworth Post Office for sixteen years.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 72 years, Milt Irwin; her parents; her brother, Earl Thomas; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Otto.
Survivors include her six children: Kay (Harold) Lindley of Morton, IL, Bette Jane (Bruce) Otto of Minier, IL, Alan (Kathy) Irwin of Graham, NC, Bill (Diane) Irwin of Oregon, IL, Gary (Susan) Irwin of Galion, OH, and Colleen (Jim) Browning of Hudson, IL; twelve grandchildren: Richard (Holly) Lindley of Martinsville, IN, Todd (Rhonda) Lindley of Lawrenceville, GA, Jeremy (Amy) Lindley of Morton, IL, Jennifer Otto of Bradenton, FL, Joel (Jeanne) Otto of Beloit, WI, Jed (Lindsay) Otto of Minier, IL, Keith Irwin of Martinez, GA, David (Heather) Irwin of Knoxville, MD, Dawn Irwin of Mt. Prospect, IL, Kevin (Emily) Irwin of Normal, IL, Doug (Allie) Browning of Downs, IL, and Laura Browning of Bloomington, IL; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Beryl knew and loved all her family and especially enjoyed the big family gatherings.
Beryl always loved music, beginning with piano and cornet lessons when she was young. She sang in the church choir at the Chatsworth United Methodist Church where she was an active member. She also belonged to Methodist Women. Using her love of music, Beryl directed a children's choir in her church for 20 years. She also enjoyed crafts and made many things for the church bazaar and as gifts for her family. In later years, she directed the Chatsworth Kitchen Band, a group who played and sand and entertained at many nursing homes and other places, including the State Fair. She was a 50-year member of the Home Extension and a longtime member of the Germanville Club.
In later years, she enjoyed living in her Courtyard Estate apartment in Piper City and being with her friends there. In 2018, Beryl moved to Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale, IL to be closer to family. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to all the staff at the Hopedale Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
There will be a private family graveside service with Pastor Lynette Barnett officiating, and the family will be announcing a Celebration of Life service, which will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Chatsworth, 510 S. 5th St., Chatsworth, IL 60921.
Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.