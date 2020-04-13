Ruth Busick

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Ruth A. Busick, 72, of Elizabeth, Colo., formerly of Bloomington-Normal, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lone Tree, Colo.

A private graveside service will be Wednesday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Pastor Ed Herald will officiate. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Ruth was born May 6, 1947, in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence J. and Ulzada Rains Trisler. She married Ray Busick on Aug. 26, 1976, in Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jerry (Marla) Trisler and Lester (Rayna) Kaufman; five grandchildren, Marcus and Brett Trisler; and McKayla, Rowen and Tobias Kaufman; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald and Charlie Trisler; and one sister, Doris Fields.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Maurice D. Busick; and four brothers and sisters.

