KANKAKEE — Ruth C. Parker, 97, of Kankakee, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 5:25 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 to 1:30 pm on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her funeral service will be private. Entombment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Kankakee or TUCC Food Share in Chicago.

She was born June 6, 1923 in Newark, NJ, daughter of Rev. John and Rebecca Pugh Barcliff.

She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Ciara Mosely; her parents and nine siblings.

Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl (fiancé Russell Bailey) Mosely of Kankakee; her son, Steven Parker of Arvada, CO; three grandchildren: Donald "Chip" (Rosalind) Mosely, Marquis (Stacy) Mosely and Jerrod Parker and five great-grandchildren: Brein, Deonte' and Brandon Mosely and Dominic and Jacquelyn Mosely.