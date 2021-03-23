Ruth Christensen Surber

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 27 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Mahomet Christian Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at Mahomet Christian Church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. COVID protocols will be followed at the visitation and funeral. Masks are required. In her giving spirit, Ruth requests no flowers; instead consider supporting others through a donation to CaringBridge at CaringBridge.org; St Jude Children's Hospital at Stjude.org/donate; or daughter Lisa and granddaughter Jena's dRAgonfly (Etsy) Booth which is a non-profit business that provides nursing scholarships, established in memory of Rick Malinowski and (now) Ruth Surber.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Vasireddy of Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL and Dr. Ayub of Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, IL for their compassionate, skilled care and genuine concern of our Mother's health and well-being. Your efforts and compassion went above and beyond and will not be forgotten by her family. Thank you also to Carol Schank of Carle Hospice for your support and care. These combined efforts enabled our Mother to stay at home before a peaceful passage to her Heavenly home.

The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Mahomet Illinois, 1102 Churchill Rd., Mahomet, Illinois 61853 with her cremation.