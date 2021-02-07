Ruth Darlene (Cooper) Doran

After high school and getting married, Ruth raised her children, worked in the school cafeteria, and at the old Bluestem National Bank in Fairbury. With Ted, she owned and operated Fairbury's favorite drive-in, RD's, for 17 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fairbury, where she participated in the church choir and several church groups. Ruth was a wonderful hand quilter and made every one of her children and grandchildren their own blanket. Her favorite sports teams were the Illini and the Chicago Cubs. She was able to see them win the World Series, sitting side by side, with her husband. Above all, Ruth loved her family, enjoyed making meals, chatting on the phone, or more recently- seeing them out her window at Evergreen Village, Normal.