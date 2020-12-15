Ruth E. McWhorter

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Marlene Anderson; three brothers: Lloyd Custer, Bernie White, and Robert Custer; and sisters-in-law: Sylvia White and Theresa Custer.

Ruth graduated from Forrest High School in 1949. She attended Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby, IL. She was a Food Service Supervisor for many years at the Forrest schools and several nursing homes in Galesburg, Streator, and Tampa, FL.

Ruth taught Sunday School for many years at the Forrest Church of God. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 205 in Forrest for eight years. Her hobbies were sewing, quilting and painting. Her grandchildren enjoyed many painting lessons and her homemade quilts. Ruth loved cooking and time spent with her family.

