BLOOMINGTON — Ruth Elaine Holub age 82 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:38 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. She was cremated there will be no service. Private inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL at a at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.