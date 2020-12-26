NAPLES, Florida - Ruth Elizabeth Beich of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on December 22, 2020 at the age of 105 due to complications of COVID-19. Ruth was born on August 1, 1915 in Bloomington, IL to Ernest and Marie Baldwin. She had been a resident of Naples since 1975.
After graduating from high school Ruth began a 20 year career with State Farm Insurance Company.
Ruth's husband, Paul Beich, was president of the Paul F. Beich Candy Company in Bloomington, IL. Mr. Beich was also a founding member of Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples, FL. Ruth was a member of Royal Poinciana Golf Club for over fifty years and her legacy will continue to be honored with the Ruth Beich Tournament that began in 2007.
Ruthie loved long walks on the beach, swimming, golf and bridge but most importantly enjoyed the company of family and friends. Her welcoming smile and graciousness were truly remarkable.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Marylee Gendron and son-in-law, Dr. Hank Gendron, and step son Herbert Beich (Susan) as well as twelve grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul M Beich, brother E.L. "Pick" Baldwin, step sons Paul M Beich Jr, Otto G Beich II, and step daughter Karen Beich and granddaughter Kristen Elizabeth Gendron.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Salvation Army or St. John's Episcopal Church in Naples.
There will be a celebration of her life when it is safe to congregate in the spring.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.
