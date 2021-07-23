NORMAL — Ruth L. Marquis, 105, of Normal, more recently of Bloomington passed away at Heritage Health July 20, 2021. She was born December 4, 1915 in Buda, IL, to Roy and Gertrude (Pratt) Stutzman. Ruth married the love of her life, Milo Marquis on November 11, 1935. He preceded her in death February 7, 1997.

Surviving are her children: Duane (Marilyn) Marquis of Towanda, James Marquis of Normal; daughter-in-law, Ilene Marquis of Merriam Woods, MO; brother, Luther (Phyllis) Stutzman of Sterling; seven grandchildren: Diana (Danny) Davis of Roanoke, Debbie (Steve) Campbell of Highland, Ruth Ann (John) Sokol of Whitehouse, TX, John (Shelley) Marquis of Stanford; Jeff (Debbie) Marquis of Carlock, Karen Marquis and Rebecca Marquis both of Bloomington; one step-grandchild, Brent (Necole) Harper of Chandler, AZ; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents, son Glenn Marquis, brother Marshall Stutzman and step-grandson Scott Harper.

Ruth grew up on her family's farm in Buda and later became a devoted farmer's wife. She worked in healthcare for a number of years and always cheerfully served others. She was a member of the Mennonite Church of Normal and the Bloomington/Normal Christian Women's Connection. She loved to travel, read and cook, but more than anything she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had a deep love for Jesus and faithfully prayed for her family through the years. Spending time with Ruth was a joy. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A special thank you goes to the staff at Heritage Health in Bloomington who lovingly cared for Ruth for several years.

A public visitation will be held on Monday July 26, 2021 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Down Syndrome Organization (CIDSO), Midwest Food Bank or Mennonite Church of Normal.