Ruth Ralph

ODELL — Ruth Ann Ralph, 81, of Odell, died at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Private family graveside service will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Odell, with Father Chris Haake officiating. A memorial Mass will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to St. Paul School, Odell. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Ruth was born March 10, 1939, in Morris, the daughter of Leo and Margaret Plesko Harrington. She married Richard Ralph on May 31, 1959, in Odell.

She is survived by her two sons, Mike (Julie Harner) Ralph, Pontiac, and John (Sarah Streck) Ralph, Riverside; and her daughter, Nicole (Roy) Rickert, Bismarck, N.D.; 10 grandchildren, Rachael, Jake (Ashley) and Jackie Ralph; Luke, Will, Emma and Owen Ralph; Molly, Paul and Elliot Rickert; and three great-grandchildren, Ryder and Todd Hollander, and Alex Ralph. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Howell, Streator. She was preceded in death by her husband, Feb. 12, 2017, and daughter, Jamie Ann Ralph, Oct. 6, 2009.

Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was known for her love of cooking, painting, shopping, crossword puzzles and reading. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and made lifelong friends in the Circle 9 Card Club. She volunteered at the Odell Food Pantry and enjoyed participating in Silver Sneakers and yoga.

