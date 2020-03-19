Ruth Sprague

CLINTON — Ruth E. Sprague, 105, of Clinton, passed away at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at her family residence, Clinton.

Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, with Pastor Tracy Ray officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Weldon Springs Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice.

Ruth was born Dec. 26, 1914, in Clinton, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth McKinney McHaney. She married Paul A. Sprague on April 11, 1937, in Clinton. He passed away Sept. 8, 2004.

Survivors include her children, Norma (Neil) Nichols, Maroa; Janice Sprague, Clinton; three grandchildren, Julie (Scott) Kelly, Clinton; Jennifer (Tony) Rhodes, Clinton; Chris Nichols, Normal; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Charles Sprague; two brothers; and two sisters.

Ruth was an avid Cubs fan and saw them win the World Series. She loved to crochet.

Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

