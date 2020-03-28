Ruth Wantling

NORMAL — Ruth Ann Wantling, 84, of Normal, passed away at 3:32 p.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, Bloomington.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois or Wishbone Canine Rescue.
Ruth was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Peoria, a daughter to Paul and Martha Horn Cooper. She married Harold Bunton; he preceded her in death. She then married William Wantling. After William preceded her in death, she married Frank Phifer who also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Brenton Don Bunton, Florida; Scott (Suzann) Bunton, Morton; stepson, Matt (Celeste) Phifer, Chicago; grandsons, Todd (Faith) Bunton, Bloomington; Ryan (Christina) Bunton, Morton; and Bret (Sara) Bunton, Bloomington. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and a grandson, Eric Scott Bunton.
Ruth worked in social services in McLean County for many years. She attended the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington Normal. Ruth had a great love of animals and especially enjoyed fostering many dogs for local shelters.
Ruth was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Ruth's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
