Ruth Wantling

NORMAL — Ruth Ann Wantling, 84, of Normal, passed away at 3:32 p.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, Bloomington.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois or Wishbone Canine Rescue.

Ruth was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Peoria, a daughter to Paul and Martha Horn Cooper. She married Harold Bunton; he preceded her in death. She then married William Wantling. After William preceded her in death, she married Frank Phifer who also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children, Brenton Don Bunton, Florida; Scott (Suzann) Bunton, Morton; stepson, Matt (Celeste) Phifer, Chicago; grandsons, Todd (Faith) Bunton, Bloomington; Ryan (Christina) Bunton, Morton; and Bret (Sara) Bunton, Bloomington. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and a grandson, Eric Scott Bunton.