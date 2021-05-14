NORMAL — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruthanne Marie Davis, age 69, of Normal, Illinois (formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan).
Ruthanne Marie was born September 10, 1951 in Battle Creek, Michigan and was a 1969 graduate from Harper Creek High School. She worked many years at State Farm, worked as a high-end cosmetologist, and later was co-owner of Davis Cave Construction with headquarters in Armington, Illinois. Ruthanne Marie and her then husband, Marty Davis, adopted Anna Marie and Victoria Catherine, who were biological sisters. With them, she enjoyed horseback riding, campouts, horses, and cats.
Ruthanne Marie, as a mother, will be remembered by all the life lessons she taught, how she loved others, and how she had the ability to smile no matter what life had thrown at her. Her family and friends will remember how happy she made them feel, always finding time to share. Later in life, Ruthanne Marie found a love for dancing, where she met her dear friend and companion, John Kilhoffer. Together they enjoyed travel, dancing, beachcombing, and photography of the great outdoors.
Despite a diagnosis of ovarian cancer ten plus years ago, Ruthanne Marie's strong faith in the Lord and her tenacity to live defined who she was, enjoying life to the fullest before she transitioned to her eternal home on February 5, 2021 where she is now dancing with Jesus.
Ruthanne Marie is survived by her children: Anna Marie and Victoria Catherine Davis; her parents, William and Joyce Drum; her sisters, Betty (Roger) Stravers, Darlene (Hank) Williams, and Elle (David) Gordon; many nieces and nephews; and her loving companion, John Kilhoffer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on May 30, 2021 at VFW Post 454 at 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a charity of choice might be considered.