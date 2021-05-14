NORMAL — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruthanne Marie Davis, age 69, of Normal, Illinois (formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan).

Ruthanne Marie was born September 10, 1951 in Battle Creek, Michigan and was a 1969 graduate from Harper Creek High School. She worked many years at State Farm, worked as a high-end cosmetologist, and later was co-owner of Davis Cave Construction with headquarters in Armington, Illinois. Ruthanne Marie and her then husband, Marty Davis, adopted Anna Marie and Victoria Catherine, who were biological sisters. With them, she enjoyed horseback riding, campouts, horses, and cats.

Ruthanne Marie, as a mother, will be remembered by all the life lessons she taught, how she loved others, and how she had the ability to smile no matter what life had thrown at her. Her family and friends will remember how happy she made them feel, always finding time to share. Later in life, Ruthanne Marie found a love for dancing, where she met her dear friend and companion, John Kilhoffer. Together they enjoyed travel, dancing, beachcombing, and photography of the great outdoors.