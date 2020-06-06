× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEROY — Ryan A. Ploense, 36, of LeRoy, passed away at 6:35 a.m. Thursday (June 4, 2020) in West Township.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mattheis Lorimor and Steve Dean officiating. Social distancing should be exercised. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to City of LeRoy Parks and Playgrounds or LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service.

Mr. Ploense was born Jan. 9, 1984 in Little Rock A.F.B., Ark., to James and Debbie Niestrath Ploense.

Survivors include his parents of LeRoy; one sister, Nichole (Josh) Cox of LeRoy; maternal grandparents, Hugh & Ann Niestrath of Bloomington; paternal grandmother, Eileen Ploense of Bloomington; and his long-time girlfriend, Alyssa Breymeyer of LeRoy.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gerald Ploense.

